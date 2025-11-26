Crafting Your Career 2.0: Why Mid-Career Is The Moment That Matters Most

Mid-career is when doubts begin to creep in:

Corporate life feels like a grind — the same drudgery day after day.

Technology is changing so fast; how do I stay relevant?

Am I really good enough to reach the very top? Even the next level?

I don’t have a godfather. I’m not political enough to succeed.

And yet, mid-career is also bursting with opportunity. It is the perfect moment to begin shaping Career 2.0 — the phase of life where you step off the corporate treadmill and chart your own path. Yes, you should start planning for retirement at 35!

By 35, most of us have 10–14 years of experience — enough to understand ourselves deeply: what our strengths are, what energises us, and what we naturally gravitate toward.

Here are five simple steps to prepare for the day you choose to jump off the treadmill and head out on your own. The earlier you begin, the faster you gain true freedom. Of course, if you love what you do, you may continue in your career till sixty — but the day will come when you step off. Start preparing now.