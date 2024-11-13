It’s That Time Of The Year: Yet Another Climate COP

It’s another November, so cue the global fanfare for COP29, where world leaders will again gather, this time in Baku, to discuss how much more climate ambition they could theoretically muster. The front-page story: “Climate Finance Soars to USD 1.5 Trillion!” — an eye-popping number until one realises that it’s not nearly enough.

According to the Climate Policy Initiative’s latest report, global climate finance flows may have doubled since 2018, yet they still account for a mere 1% of global GDP. So yes, headline-worthy, but hardly reality-altering.

Here’s the problem: $1.5 trillion isn’t going to keep us within a 1.5°C warming scenario. The CPI report suggests we’ll need five times this amount every single year by 2030 to meet the Paris Agreement targets and avoid catastrophic climate damage. And that’s assuming we don’t waste it on the ever-resilient fossil fuel industry, which, by the way, saw investments soar beyond the $1 trillion mark last year. As subsidies for fossil fuel consumption multiply—particularly in emerging economies—it seems that the message of “transition” is being interpreted as “let’s keep up the old game a bit longer.”

Two other reports out this week paint a grim picture for the world’s climate leaders as they prepare to gather in Baku for COP29. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest findings confirm what many feared: 2023 was officially the hottest year on record, with greenhouse gas levels hitting new peaks, setting the stage for even higher temperatures in the years ahead.

Carbon dioxide is now accumulating in our atmosphere at a pace unseen in human history, surging over 10% in just two decades. Another sobering report from The Lancet Countdown highlights the immediate health impacts of this climate crisis, with record temperatures driving a rise in heat-related illnesses and fatalities, particularly among those over 65, whose mortality rate from heat has spiked by 167% in the last 30 years.