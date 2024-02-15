The Climate Crisis is Starving Polar Bears. Humans Should Take Note.

One young female meanders along in the water before she presumably catches the scent of a beluga whale carcass, makes a sharp turn eastwards and continues swimming along a much straighter line. Yet the deceased didn’t end up serving as a meal – the bear was only observed feeding on it for 35 seconds out of the six hours she spent with it – but as a buoy to rest on. In total, the bear swam 175 kilometers (109 miles) for little gain. Similarly, when an adult female who found a seal carcass out at sea attempted to bring it to shore, she eventually dropped it during her swim after only feeding on it for a total of 20 seconds.