China-India FDI: Insights And Approval Strategies

While the Economic Survey 2023-2024 and the recent statement by the Finance Minister of India raise hopes for potential relaxations to the PN3 regime, our experience indicates that the government of India typically favours PN3 applications in the following cases:

Data security: There must be no concerns regarding data storage, leakage, or sharing. The Indian government is particularly cautious about investments in sectors where data security is crucial, ensuring compliance with local regulations and safeguarding national security and individual privacy.

Avoidance of sensitive sectors: Investments should avoid sensitive sectors such as defence, telecommunications, and data processing.

Significant employment generation potential: Investments should demonstrate a clear potential for creating substantial employment opportunities within India.

Promotion of local industry: Investments should promote the growth of local industries or seek to plug the gaps in existing capabilities and include the potential for technology transfer. Projects that can enhance the capabilities of domestic industries, bring in new technologies, and improve the overall industrial landscape are preferred.

Shareholding and management structure: Preference is given to applications where the majority of the investment and key managerial positions are held by Indian shareholders, such that control remains within the country.

Legitimate Indian investor/joint venture partner: The Indian investor should not be perceived as a mere pass-through entity for foreign shareholders and must have relevant sectoral experience. The government aims to avoid scenarios where foreign entities use local companies as fronts to bypass regulatory requirements.