Cheap Money Doesn’t Automatically Create Growth | The Reason Why

Just because the central bank headquarters has announced rate cuts doesn’t mean that the loans have become cheaper in our nearest branches.

Despite the RBI’s 100 bps rate cut this year and unusually low retail inflation, interest rates on loans and long-term bond yields have not fallen much. Long-term bond yields guide banks in setting their interest rates on loans. Bond markets demand higher yields because they expect higher inflation and more government borrowing in the near term.

Then, banks are worried about their margins. Banks have cut deposit rates due to surplus liquidity, but haven’t lowered lending rates. Thanks to higher bond yields, they can earn better and safer returns from investing in government bonds than by lending. This has kept our home-loan and corporate-loan rates high. As long as bond yields are elevated, rate cuts are ineffective on the ground.