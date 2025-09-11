Due Process Under Pressure: SEBI's Enforcement Surge, SAT's Procedural Guardrails

India’s capital markets are at a pivotal crossroads, with SEBI intensifying its crackdown on fraudulent practices. From April 2024 to June 2025, over 880 entities faced enforcement actions, signalling a decisive shift from reactive inspections to proactive, technology-driven oversight.

However, as enforcement becomes more assertive, questions about procedural fairness have gained importance. The Securities Appellate Tribunal has recently begun to push back against investigative shortcuts, thereby reinforcing the principles of natural justice outlined in the Constitution. This evolving relationship between SEBI and SAT provides important insights for market participants dealing with regulatory scrutiny.