Can Retrofitment Breathe New Lease Of Life In Autorickshaws?

In 2023, the average air quality in India exceeded the World Health Organization guideline by seven times, as per a report by IQAir, and 35 Indian cities were among the 50 most-polluted cities in the world. Road transport, as per International Energy Agency, contributes 20–30% of the urban air pollution in India, thus accelerating the adoption of zero-emission vehicles is critical to keep cities liveable.

India is home to over 7.5 million registered passenger autorickshaws, a significant mode of public transport. Although major cities in India have mandated use of cleaner propulsion technology, such as compressed natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, autorickshaws still account for 10% of the road transport-related emissions in cities, as per a recent report released by Natural Resources Defense Council on retrofitment. Among the 5.6 million passenger three-wheelers registered in the last 15 years in the country, 47% run on diesel and another 32% on petrol and CNG/LPG/petrol hybrids, adversely impacting the air quality.

To address this conundrum, adoption of electric vehicles is being duly supported by both national and sub-national governments. Delhi, for instance, has made some strides towards shifting to a cleaner future by reserving all new permits only for electric autorickshaws. While electrification of autorickshaws is imperative, retrofitment of existing diesel and CNG vehicles with EV kits could be a catalyst to mitigate tailpipe emission, enabling utilisation of existing vehicles efficiently. In addition, retrofitting can generate skilled employment opportunities and enhance driving and commuting experience.