Love And Loneliness In Mumbai’s Irani Cafes

They inspired writers, painters and poets and even today any critique of Irani restaurants, like the one I read recently, still results in a show of support for them. The Instagram post I saw criticised one of Mumbai’s most successful Irani restaurants, Leopold Cafe, and complained that the servers at the south Mumbai landmark that was one of the targets of the 2008 attacks in the city, interacted differently with tourists and locals.

“The staff’s behaviour towards me, an Indian, was nothing short of appalling,” the popular user who goes under the name of @andheriwestshitposting wrote. “While they showered a foreign couple nearby with smiles and attentive service, I was treated with indifference and even rudeness. Where is the equality in that?”

Those who replied in the comments agreed on certain points. That Leopold was overpriced and served middling food. That the food was more authentic across the road at Olympia, another Irani restaurant. That social media influencers had contributed to keeping alive the popularity of Irani restaurants which were largely living on past glory. That Indians have a legendary reputation for discriminating against their own. How much of this is a display of our inherent racism and casteism and how much it is about the way we behave when we eat out and travel is a topic for another column.

The culture of brusque servers is prevalent across Irani restaurants (many regard that as a USP, if you ask me). The server at one such restaurant recently refused to let me sit at the boss’ table (one of the regular tables in the restaurant) while I waited to interview him. Under the Instagram post, some people spoke about exceptions such as Gustad, which is why I went to meet him.

Most articles about Irani restaurants talk about a world where time has stood still. Only those running the business and the grandfather clock that has kept time for three generations over the last century know how much things have changed. The Polish Bentwood chairs, marble-topped tables and wooden shelves lining the space may have been around for 100 years but the regulars you could once set your clock to, who ordered the same thing every time they visited, now exist only in memories. To renovate and revamp menus for higher margins can often backfire—Leopold’s is one of the few that switched gears successfully. It is also one of the few Iranis that got an alcohol licence.

Over the decades, the neighbourhoods around most of the cafes fell away dramatically. Kayani and Sassanian, both in south Mumbai’s Dhobi Talao area, once buzzed with moviegoers from the throbbing art deco cinemas nearby and with Goan migrants who lived in residential clubs in the neighbourhood. Now the theatres serve frothy coffee, Hindi films don’t have splashy premiere shows and those residential clubs no longer exist. The diamond businesses that were once Cafe De La Paix’s staple customers moved to the suburbs and unlike his father, Gustad doesn’t know the neighbours—mostly retailers of automobile accessories. Most importantly, the next generation doesn’t want in on this business. This is likely the last generation of restaurateurs who are keeping alive our link to a different world.