The Lost Art Of Mentoring In Corporate India

Mentoring is as old as human civilisation itself. Long before classrooms, handbooks or corporate titles, societies relied on elders, artisans, philosophers and storytellers to guide the next generation.

From the gurus of ancient India to the masters of Greek academies, from apprenticeships in medieval guilds to modern business schools, mentoring has always been the way wisdom travelled across time. It was the passing of judgment, craft, character and courage. In the world of management too, the most enduring leaders were often shaped not by training programmes, but by mentors who taught them how to think, not just what to do.

There is a crisis inside corporate India that almost no dashboard captures. It does not appear in HR scorecards or board packs. It cannot be solved with a new policy or a motivational offsite. I call it the mentoring recession. It is the slow erosion of guidance, presence and wisdom-sharing between generations. It weakens the emotional spine of organisations long before results show any cracks.

I do not say this lightly. I have spent many years mentoring leaders and young professionals who are leaders in their own right now, across industries. I have heard their confusion, their hunger for context, their desire for someone older to make sense of the path ahead. They do not lack ambition. They lack anchors. They want to understand, not only perform. They want to grow, not only deliver. They want someone who will help them see the long arc of a career that stretches beyond the next quarter.

Yet the modern workplace has become full of managers but short of mentors. Full of process but thin on wisdom. Full of results but shallow in reflection. The next generation walks into office buildings expecting guidance and often finds only busyness. They meet people with experience, but not necessarily with the time or inclination to share it.

The result is a quiet thinning of organisational depth, where culture begins to lose its richness and teams drift into transactional routines. Young professionals start to feel unanchored, unsure of how to grow or whom to learn from, and companies, often without realising it, begin to lose continuity. When mentoring weakens, the cracks first appear not in performance numbers but in the leadership pipeline itself, long before any dashboard reveals the damage.

That is why we must go deeper into the roots of this recession — into generational values, cultural expectations, structural barriers, emotional blind spots and the shifting meaning of work itself.