Leadership's Hidden Enemy: Anger At The Self

Picture how you would mentor a colleague who has stumbled. You would not berate them endlessly. You would ask: "What did we learn? How do we move forward?" You would guide, encourage, and extend understanding.

Yet when the error is our own, we rarely offer ourselves the same grace. Instead, we punish. We replay mistakes again and again. We use harsher words for ourselves than we would ever use with another human being.

One of the most practical leadership disciplines is learning to extend to oneself the same empathy one extends to others. This is not indulgence; it is self-coaching. Leaders who practise this find that their capacity for resilience expands. They escape the trap of self-anger and begin to use mistakes as springboards for growth.

At its best, leadership is clarity — clarity of self, clarity of purpose, clarity in decisions. Self-directed anger is the fog that obscures this clarity.

The act of naming anger, confronting it, and converting it into insight is an act of courage. Leaders who achieve this not only liberate themselves, but also create healthier environments for their teams. People sense when a leader is at peace with themselves. They notice when mistakes are treated as learning opportunities rather than weapons of blame.

Ultimately, the hardest person a leader must forgive is not the colleague who disappointed them, nor the system that failed them. It is themselves. And once that forgiveness begins, clarity returns — first as a trickle, then as a steady flow.