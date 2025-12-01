Attention-Poverty Crisis: How It's Reshaping The Way You Work

When was the last time you ended a workday feeling mentally clear? When did you have an hour of uninterrupted thinking? When did you finish a meeting where everyone was fully present-in-the-moment without distractions? When did you read something slowly, without scanning or skipping? And when did your mind last feel spacious, instead of crowded by notifications and competing demands?

If those questions feel uncomfortably familiar, it is because something fundamental has shifted in the way we work. A quiet crisis is unfolding in our offices, on Zoom calls, in leadership rooms and across hybrid workflows. It does not appear as burnout or disengagement or low productivity, although it fuels all three. It shows up in how we think — or increasingly, how we struggle to think.

I call this crisis attention poverty.

Attention poverty is not a personal issue that can be fixed with willpower, self-help hacks or yet another productivity app. It is the outcome of an environment that fragments our mind faster than we can gather it. What many interpret as distraction is, in fact, a deeper depletion — the loss of mental depth, continuity and cognitive breathing room.