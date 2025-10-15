Lighting Up The Festive Season

It's been over three weeks since the goods and services tax has been reduced for a vast number of items. The reduction in rates has been timed well to light up the ongoing festival season.

On cue, companies across sectors have announced a reduction in the prices of goods, though some have run into logistical humps reaching consumers at new prices. This would mean prices will come down for items that have seen a GST rate cut but for some the transmission could take slightly longer than others.

Leading automakers reported a sharp rise in both bookings and sales alongside steep price cuts tied with the new GST regime.

So far, the Reserve Bank of India's latest consumer confidence surveys have shown only a moderate improvement in both urban and rural areas, but sentiments are expected to edge up in the coming months as the GST-led price cuts become broad based.

GST rate cuts was one of the key reasons why the monetary policy committee of the RBI, during its October review meeting, raised its forecast for India’s GDP growth (6.8% from 6.5%) and lowered its average retail inflation call (2.6% from 3.1%) for this fiscal.

The rationalisation of GST rates offers multiple benefits, such as nudging consumption, subduing retail inflation and improving tax compliance.

Yet these objectives may be met at different speeds, as they depend on a wider set of macroeconomic factors. We explore them here: