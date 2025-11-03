Decoding UK Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Nayara: What Indian Firms Should Know

On October 15, 2025, the United Kingdom government announced its most comprehensive sanctions targeting 90 entities, individuals and ships, involved in supporting the Russian energy sector. The measures directly designate Rosneft and Lukoil — two of the world's major oil companies, which were recently sanctioned by the United States — with the aim of cutting off the energy revenues that finance Russia's war campaign in Ukraine.

This sanctions package encompasses not only the Russian petroleum giants themselves but also the international entities that facilitate their operations, including 44 tankers in the “shadow fleet” transporting Russian oil, four Chinese oil terminals, seven specialised LNG tankers, and Nayara Energy Ltd — an Indian refining facility that imported 100 million barrels of Russian crude oil valued at more than $5 billion during 2024.

Additionally, the UK has introduced a ban on importing petroleum products that have been refined in third countries using Russian-origin crude oil, with the government declaring that they are removing Russian oil from global markets to bolster Ukraine's strategic position and enhance British national and energy security.

The sanctions demonstrate coordinated action with the UK’s allies, with the Chancellor meeting G7 Finance Ministers and attending a Ukraine roundtable to rally global partners to cut off revenues reaching the Russian regime. By systematically dismantling Russia's ability to fund its war through energy revenues and military supply chains, and coordinating with international partners, the UK aims to force an end to the conflict whilst simultaneously strengthening European and British security.