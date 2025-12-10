Letting Women Work Night Shifts Can Be Revolutionary | The Reason Why

An old Manipuri idiom says, "A woman who does not go to the market is meaningless in society."

You can see how this saying has shifted the streets of the Northeastern states, where women walk, shop or sell with ease and confidence. And when you see more women around — whether you're a man or a woman — you simply feel safer. I've lost count of how many times I've taken a new route in a new country, seen a few women walking comfortably, and thought, "Okay, this road is fine."