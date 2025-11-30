Building Culture Of Continuous Learning: B-School Blueprint For Future-Proofing Organisations

In today’s fast-changing world, continuous learning has become the foundation for success. New technologies, automation and evolving business models are rewriting the skills playbook at a pace never seen before.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023 estimates that nearly half of the global workforce will require major reskilling by 2027. Yet most education systems still move slowly, leaving a gap between what is taught and what is needed.

A degree or credential on its own is no longer enough. Unless it is reinforced by ongoing upskilling and adaptation, its value diminishes quickly. For individuals, that means learning to reinvent themselves throughout their careers. For organisations, it means building teams with the agility to learn, unlearn and relearn as conditions change.

Business schools, as incubators of management talent, are uniquely placed to respond. Their role must evolve from imparting static knowledge to shaping lifelong learners who can acquire new skills quickly and think strategically in uncertain times.