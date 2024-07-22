Budget 2024: Stride Towards Viksit Bharat A Key Expectation

The Indian retail industry is considered to be one of the largest in the world and is expected to be a trillion-dollar industry by 2027. However, despite being the largest sector, the retail industry continues to be unorganised without any harmony in its policies.

To provide the retail sector with the required boost, the expectation from the budget is to fast-track the National Retail Policy, which is contemplated to streamline and simplify retail trade and develop the retail trade sector in a uniform manner, in line with the government's agenda of ease of doing business.