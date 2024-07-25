Budget 2024 Misses: Financing The Green For Viksit Bharat

In its annual report, the Reserve Bank of India identified increasing climate shocks as a significant risk to the Indian economy. Last year’s report on Currency and Finance outlined the impact of climate change and highlighted the financing requirements amounting to 2.5% of India’s GDP annually until 2030. As the seventh most vulnerable country globally, the lack of mention of climate financing in the Union budget represents a significant oversight.

Food inflation, a global phenomenon over the past two years, is closely linked to climate change. Research indicates the rising vulnerability of food prices to climate impacts such as heatwaves, uneven monsoon distribution, unseasonal rainfall, hailstorms, torrential rains, and record droughts. Both macroeconomic and microeconomic levels require urgent climate action. The recent challenging summer underscored the need for infrastructure changes and agricultural shifts that existing government schemes may not address.

Currently, budgets for climate-related activities are integrated into the regular budgeting process and implemented through various departments and ministries. This approach necessitates prioritisation, a challenging task even now. Past budget announcements have shown the government’s interest in climate action and sustainability, yet this opportunity was surprisingly missed this time.

The expectations were high for this year’s Union budget to introduce a climate budgeting model, akin to the established gender budgeting framework. Such a model would involve a detailed annual analysis of climate-related expenditures, publicly released to ensure transparency and accountability. By clearly earmarking funds and integrating climate considerations into all aspects of budgeting, the government could have improved the efficiency and impact of its climate policies while fostering greater public engagement and support.

The Financial Stability and Development Council plays a pivotal role in coordinating the efforts of India’s financial regulators to ensure systemic stability and promote economic development. By neglecting climate finance as a priority so far, the FSDC has failed to address the urgent political and economic imperative of climate action. Climate change poses multifaceted risks to financial stability and economic growth, and without a dedicated focus on climate finance, the FSDC misses the opportunity to mobilise necessary capital and create a cohesive strategy for achieving sustainability goals. Hopefully, the government’s intent in putting together a Vision document for the financial sector could change this, and bring climate agenda into FSDC.