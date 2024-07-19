Indian Climate Finance Needs Improved-Climate

Recent research report by the Reserve Bank of India highlighted the severe economic implications of climate change on the Indian economy. The study observed that climate-related risks could significantly impact agricultural productivity, financial stability, and overall economic growth. It emphasised the necessity for immediate and substantial investments in climate-resilient infrastructure and technologies. Furthermore, the RBI pointed out that the financial sector must be proactive in managing climate risks, advocating for the integration of climate-related financial disclosures and stress testing to ensure systemic resilience.

The recent summer of 2024 starkly revealed the vulnerability of the Indian population to extreme climate change patterns. Unprecedented heatwaves, with temperatures soaring to record highs, resulted in widespread health crises, agricultural losses, and energy shortages. These extreme weather conditions disproportionately affected vulnerable communities, exacerbating existing socio-economic disparities. The situation underscored the urgent need for robust climate adaptation and mitigation strategies.

Climate finance is a critical necessity for India as it grapples with the escalating impacts of climate change. The alarming projection that global GDP could diminish by 12% with just a 1-degree rise in temperature underscores the urgency. In response, India has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, a bold target announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP26 in Glasgow. Achieving this goal necessitates substantial financial investments, estimated between $10 trillion to $12 trillion, to build the required infrastructure.

However, India's current regulatory and tax frameworks pose significant challenges. The government's reluctance to fully embrace blended finance, compounded by regulatory and tax barriers, hinders the flow of necessary capital. Additionally, the absence of a dedicated government agency to lead and synchronise efforts across various sectors further complicates progress. Addressing these issues requires a multi-faceted approach, starting with the creation of an enabling framework for blended finance.

Blended finance holds significant potential as a catalyst for Indian climate financing, bridging the substantial gap between the current investment levels and the trillions of dollars required to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. This financial approach strategically combines public, private, and philanthropic capital, leveraging each sector’s strengths to mitigate risks and enhance investment appeal. By doing so, blended finance can attract substantial private sector investments that would otherwise be hesitant due to the perceived high risks associated with climate projects.