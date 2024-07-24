Budget 2024 Has Much For Bihar And Nitish Kumar Ahead Of Next Year's Assembly Polls

The aforementioned allocations for Bihar are in addition to plans for supporting the development of an industrial node at Gaya as part of the Amritsar–Kolkata industrial corridor. The idea to develop the node at Gaya, Sitharaman said, was centred around the motto "Vikas bhi Virasat bhi", that is, development around heritage.

Bihar has also been made part of a grand 'Purvodaya" plan, which covers Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, and aims to push all-round development of the eastern region. Human resource and infrastructural development as well as the generation of economic opportunities are the key goals of the programme.

The road projects announced include the Patna-Purnea Expressway, the Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway, Bodhgaya, Rajgir, Vaishali and Darbhanga spurs, and an additional two-lane bridge over river Ganga at Buxar.

Further, in order to mitigate the perennial problem of floods that ravage the state every year, the budget states that plans to build flood-control infrastructures in Nepal are yet to progress. Also, the government will provide financial support to the tune of Rs 11,500 crore for projects under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme and other sources. These cover the Kosi-Mechi intrastate link and 20 other ongoing and new projects, which include barrages, river-pollution abatement projects and irrigation links. The plan also envisages undertaking a survey and investigation of Kosi-related flood mitigation and irrigation projects.

Between now and the elections, the focus will be to translate these big announcements into a reality for the people of Bihar.