Brahmin Genes & The Biggest Archive Of Modern-Day Caste

Despite all the evidence to the contrary, many of us continue to hold that caste no longer exists in India and all our successes and gains are because of our hard work and excellence rather than our privilege, unlike those who need reservations to get ahead.

If you don't see your caste privilege, check your rolodex and your "skill" of knowing just the right person to help you solve any issue, from setting up a meeting with someone to securing your child's admission in any school or university or getting yourself heard in the largely upper-caste Indian media. Police contact? Check. Political influence? Check. Old Boys' network? Check. If you were brought up not knowing your caste, you are definitely a member of the minority upper caste that enjoys maximum benefits. If Brahmins pay the most taxes, as some responders to Tewari's post proclaimed, it's because, as the World Inequality Lab report found, upper castes control 88.4% of this country's billionaire wealth.

It's writers like Manoj Mitta and Thenmozhi Soundararajan who light the lamps in this vitriolic discourse for me. "For most savarnas, it's very easy not to see caste. They avoid reflecting on their privilege," Soundararajan writes in The Trauma of Caste. "The shame, the guilt, and the horror of what has been done in service of their privilege makes them uncomfortable."

Mitta, whose book Caste Pride uncovered a treasury of unexplored material about the caste reform battles between orthodox and progressive Hindus over the last two centuries, says that while the "overt aspect of Hindutva is political Hinduism targeting Muslims, its covert aspect is Brahminism putting lower castes in their place even as it seeks to consolidate the Hindu community."

"Hence Hindutva circles are filled with people who abhor reservations without any concern about the rationale of historical injustice or the persistence of untouchability and caste prejudice," Mitta adds. "Brahmin pride in their 'genes' is precisely because there is very little systematic study on how Brahminism weakened India right from the medieval period." He cites the example of how Brahmin leaders of his kingdom refused to crown Shivaji as Chhatrapati because they regarded him as Shudra rather than as Kshatriya.

Tewari's tweet is just a tiny manifestation of a huge Indian problem whose existence we will first need to acknowledge.