Bonanza For Andhra Pradesh Is Good Optics, But There Is No Free Lunch

Add to this, the pressure to deliver on election promises, ironically branded as the Super Six by the TDP-Jana Sena combine and one can well imagine the extent of fiscal challenges that Naidu has on his hands. These promises include creating 20 lakh jobs in the state or Rs 3,000 per month dole for every unemployed youth, Rs 15,000 for every schoolgoing student per year, Rs 20,000 dole for every farmer per year, three free gas cylinders for every household per year, and free bus travel and a monthly dole of Rs 1,500 for every woman in the state. There are no estimates on the burden on the exchequer for this largesse.

The biggest items on Naidu’s to-do list are the Polavaram multi-purpose irrigation project on the Godavari and the Amaravati capital region project. Both these mega projects, estimated to cost Rs 47,7000 crore and Rs 51,000 crore respectively, have been beset with problems and inordinate delays on account of the previous YSRCP government’s lack of interest in them.

On for about 20 years now, almost 77% of the work on the Polavaram project is said to have been completed. When fully operational, it will have a capacity to irrigate 4,36,825 hectares and generate 960 MW of hydropower, apart from providing drinking water to a population of 28.50 lakh across 611 villages. The remaining works are estimated to cost Rs 17,144 crore.

Though Polavaram may not appear to be a major test for Naidu, given the commitments under various schemes and now, with the Centre’s promise to speed up assistance, the bigger challenge for Naidu will be his pet project, the Amaravati Capital City project, which as per initial numbers was projected to cost Rs 51,687 crore.

It is spread across 53,748 acres of land, pooled from local farmers in 2014-15. With a total debt financing component of Rs 37,112 crore, to date Rs 5,106.59 crore have been mobilised by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority, the implementing agency through various means including private placement of bonds worth Rs 2,000 crore on the BSE.

Of the Rs 2,500 crore promised by the central government, Rs 1,500 crore were released as of May 2019. Apart from the facilitation being offered by the central government, the Naidu administration will have to come up with other innovative means to raise funds for this iconic city.

Talking about other projects, there are some 10 other major industrial initiatives, including a greenfield refinery that was promised in the Schedule 13 of the AP Reorganization Act, and sundry other infrastructure projects that need adequate funding but do not find mention in the budget. The ones that do find mention have very meagre allocations.

However, more important than these, the bigger headache for Naidu is to find resources to run day-to-day affairs of the administration. For instance, in July alone, the government needed to mop up Rs 10,000 crore towards payment of pensions and salaries even as it has had to come to terms with empty coffers.

Therefore, the focus on mega projects and long-term development agenda apart, Naidu will also have to concentrate on raising his own revenue for running the government effectively. Better fiscal management and attracting new industry quickly for medium-term industrialisation will thus have to be given special attention. The big question is how will he do it in the face of keeping his electoral promises?