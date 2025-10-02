Can Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj Become The 'X' Factor In Bihar?

Bihar, which has seen social justice revolution under Laloo Prasad Yadav and significant development under Nitish Kumar, still lags at the bottom of HDI indicators and per capita income.

Prashant claims to stop migration, improve health and education facilities, create jobs and bring back the old civilizational glory of Bihar. He is making serious corruption allegations against top NDA leaders exposing the hidden underbelly of Bihar politics.

Prashant has announced that if elected, the party would end prohibition of liquor in the state and use the earnings to improve the education sector. He claims to have covered 60% of villages in Bihar through his padyatra in the last two years.

However, he too is unsure of JSP’s performance. Earlier, he used to claim JSP will form the government but now says, JSP will be either arsh pe ya farsh pe.