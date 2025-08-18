Beyond The Surname: How Heirs Find Their Own Way To Lead
For heirs to family enterprises, the search for personal purpose can be more daunting than the burden of responsibility itself.
“I’ve been wondering if I’m enjoying what I’m doing. Is this what I want to do for the next many years?”
These are not the words of a young jobseeker. They came from a business family successor whose place at the top was never in question. From the outside, their path looks secure, but inside, the gap between duty and desire can feel enormous.
In family businesses, succession is rarely a clean handover of shares and titles. It’s an unspoken apprenticeship that begins early, through conversations at the dinner table, visits to factories, and celebrations of milestones. The walls carry photographs of great-grandparents breaking ground on plants, grandparents at community engagements, and parents shaking hands with international partners. Over time, the business becomes part of one’s identity, and the next generation grows up as both audience and future custodian of the story.
But there’s a point when the script doesn’t answer the real questions. Do I want this life? Will my satisfaction come from growing the family business or from building something different? How do I balance my own dreams with the expectations of those who came before me?
For many heirs in their late twenties to mid-forties, especially in India, these questions are intensified by the shift in the business environment. The founders’ era was defined by scarcity and survival. Today’s world is shaped by opportunity, diversification, and rapid change. The older generation often values consolidation and control. Younger successors are drawn to experimentation and ventures outside the traditional fold.
This is a difference in worldview, with layers of parental pride, generational guilt, and the quiet fear of letting someone down. In India, where family enterprises account for the majority of listed companies, the stakes are even higher. When the successor’s “why” is missing, decision-making slows, innovation stalls, and the business risks becoming a museum to its past rather than a bridge to its future.
Purpose, in this context, becomes both urgent and elusive. Some heirs find alignment, using the family legacy as a platform for their own passions. Others build careers in parallel, proving themselves in different arenas before returning. A few choose independence entirely, accepting the risks that come with it.
Each choice carries its own cost – whether it’s the discomfort of being misunderstood, the challenge of proving yourself from scratch, or the possibility of never testing your potential at all.
Here’s the part that’s often overlooked: the search for “why” is itself part of becoming a leader.
The first generation also had uncertainty – but theirs was solved through the urgency to survive and grow. Inheritance removes that urgency but can make finding meaning harder, because the outer structure is ready while the inner conviction is still taking shape. Clarity rarely comes in a single moment. It builds through action – taking on new projects, working in different industries, finding mentors outside the family, and testing your appetite for risk.
Sometimes, the “why” emerges when you stop seeing the legacy as something fixed and start seeing it as something you can evolve. That might mean weaving social impact into the core business, using stable assets to back bold ideas, or redefining what growth means for the next decade.
The real roadblock is that many successors are working with a definition of success they inherited, not one they chose. For some, success is market share. For others, it’s creativity, social contribution, or simply the joy of work well done. Leadership becomes lighter and more effective when you are clear on which version is yours.
That clarity is not purely an inner process; it also comes from conversation. The most constructive transitions happen when successors openly share the roles they want, the ones they don’t, and the support they need to thrive. Families may resist at first, but conviction backed by competence is hard to ignore.
In the many conversations I’ve had with next-generation leaders, I hear a desire to be authentic.
They want to respect the family story but not live only as its continuation.
They want to know that if they hand something over in the future, it will carry not just the family name but also their own fingerprint.
A family business is often described as an unbroken chain. But a chain can also become a shackle if each link is forged only from duty. The new generation’s challenge is to honour the chain while making sure it leaves room to move.
Purpose is discovered, claimed, and lived. It is often in the unglamorous work of asking uncomfortable questions, making intentional choices, and building conviction through experience. For the next generation of leaders in family businesses, the challenge is to start with the hard questions and the unease of what they might find as answers.
Srinath Sridharan is corporate adviser and independent director on Corporate Boards. Author of ‘Family and Dhanda’.
