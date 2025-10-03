Beyond MVPs: Why BFSI Platforms Must Be Designed For Systemic Trust, Not Just Speed

MVPs are great for testing new consumer apps. But when applied to core financial infrastructure, they often fall short. Why? Because financial platforms are not consumer-only experiences. They are trust infrastructures that must work reliably for millions, across jurisdictions, regulators, and risk paradigms.

A failed wallet or glitchy onboarding journey is not just a product flaw; it is a systemic trust failure. And in BFSI, trust once broken is near impossible to reclaim.

Case in Point: An Indian payments app faced operational freezes after concerns around non-compliance with RBI’s norms and applicable laws. The incident was not just a technical hiccup — it eroded user trust overnight.