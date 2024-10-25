Barclays And Deutsche Bank Need To Chase More Equity Deals

(Bloomberg Opinion) --Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank AG have both benefited from interest rates staying higher than expected this year, supporting revenue and helping them lock in more income for future years. But both still need to prove their investment banks can compete with US rivals. If their rainmakers can’t catch a growing share of next year’s dealmaking and stock sales by companies, both European banks will struggle to hit ambitious revenue growth targets and risk missing profit goals, too.

The pair each beat forecasts in third-quarter results this week in key areas including net interest income, which is essentially the difference between what banks earn on assets and what they pay to depositors. Central banks have been slower to ease monetary policy than was expected at the start of 2024, as inflation and growth in many countries have proven relatively robust. That helps Barclays and Deutsche Bank in two ways — by protecting income from existing loans and securities with floating rates, and by delivering much higher yields in interest-rate derivatives markets. Banks use big interest-rate swap trades to hedge the revenue they get from lending and depositors.

The win that lenders have enjoyed can be seen clearly in the difference between Barclays’s assumptions for five-year swap rates in the UK for 2024 and the rates that have prevailed. The UK lender expected a rate of just below 3.6% in 2024; but in the first nine months it’s averaged nearly 3.9%. That helped Barclays upgrade its guidance on interest income at both its second- and third-quarter results. It’s locked in £12.4 billion ($16 billion) of revenue from its hedges up to the end of 2026. For next year, those will generate the equivalent of nearly one-third of its forecast interest income.