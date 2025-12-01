India Needs To Reimagine Its Airports As 'Economic Hubs' | The Reason Why

Let's begin with the airlines. The biggest issue is fuel cost. State and central government taxes in India make aviation turbine fuel expensive. Remember, fuels are not included in the GST yet. Currently, priced over $125 per barrel, Indian ATF is 30% higher than the global average of $97. Fuel cost makes up 40-50% of operating expenses for Indian airlines. Add to it, limited hedging by Indian carriers impacts their margins.

Maintenance, repairs and overhaul is another weak link, where airlines spend around 10-15% of their expenses. Indian carriers spent around 90% of their MRO expenditure overseas a few years ago. Policies such as GST rate cuts, zero airport royalties, and 100% FDI are in place, but it would take many years to turn the situation around.

Then come airports. The biggest issue is the underutilisation of non-aeronautical revenue opportunities. Airports don’t just make money from flights. They rent out space for ads, shops, offices, hotels, and even commercial complexes, and that income is called non‑aeronautical revenue. An average Indian airport makes hardly 20-30% from such sources, much smaller compared to 50-60% in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Paris.

Regulations add more complexity. For instance, India has signed open sky agreements with over 20 countries, compared to Singapore’s 80+. Once the agreement is signed, airlines can fly unlimited flights between the two countries and even carry passengers from a third country along the way. Result? Increased frequency, better connectivity, and more people transiting the airport.

However, foreign airlines can eat into the market share of the Indian airlines, and to shield them, India has been reluctant to sign such agreements. But that has also restricted Delhi or Mumbai’s potential of becoming transit hubs.