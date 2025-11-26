SpiceJet's Debt-For-Equity Swap: Lifeline For Airline Or Just Another Quick Fix?

SpiceJet keeps finding creative ways to stay airborne, but investors watching the SpiceJet share price aren't convinced the turbulence has ended.

The budget carrier recently wrapped up another round of debt conversions. It issued over 10 crore shares to aircraft lessors, reducing its obligations by Rs 442 crore.

While management views this debt deal as part of its recovery plan, the SpiceJet share price is down almost 40% over the last year due to potential dilution for existing shareholders.

Valued at a market cap of Rs. 4,963 crore, SpiceJet stock is down 75% from its all-time high in November 2025.