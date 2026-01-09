Attack On Venezuela Is Not Just About Petrodollars | The Reason Why

Whenever oil, geopolitics, and the US appear in the same sentence, one word inevitably resurfaces: 'petrodollar'. After recent incidents in Venezuela, many commentators have again argued that Washington is trying to “defend” the petrodollar system, pointing to past examples like Iraq or Libya.

A closer look suggests that this episode has far less to do with petrodollars in their classical sense, and far more to do with sanctions, payment mechanisms, and geopolitical signalling.

How The Petrodollar System Actually Worked

The petrodollar system started in the 1970s when the US and Saudi Arabia agreed that oil would be sold only in US dollars. In exchange, the US promised security and access to its financial markets. Pretty soon, other Gulf countries joined in.

These countries run current account surpluses – they earn more dollars by selling oil to the world than they spend on their imports. For instance, Saudi Arabia’s current account balance reached 50% of GDP in 1974, and down to over 20% in the 2000s.

This means they started piling up huge amounts of dollars. Most of them ended up in US Treasury bonds, on which the Gulf countries earned interest. Thus, the foundation of the petrodollar system is dollars recycling back to the US, rather than being used for payments.

This setup made it easier for the US to run persistent fiscal deficits. It boosted US financial markets, strengthened the dollar, and lowered interest rates — about 75 basis points, according to the IMF. The whole thing worked well as long as Gulf states had stable governments, dollar surpluses, and operated within the Western financial ecosystem.

Why Petrodollars Have Been Losing Importance

Over the past 15–20 years, their current account surpluses have dropped and become more volatile. For instance, 2025 IMF estimates are: Saudi Arabia = -2.1% and Oman = -1% of GDP, mainly due to higher domestic spending, population growth, diversification initiatives, and lower oil prices. As a result, fewer surplus dollars are available for recycling.

Meanwhile, Gulf sovereign wealth funds have shifted investments away from US Treasuries to international and domestic assets, reducing their recycling of dollars into US government debt.

This suggests that the US can no longer depend on petrodollars as before, and only major oil players can restore them by reinvesting dollars in the US.