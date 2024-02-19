Google, Microsoft Will Dominate AI As Computing Costs Surge

Take Sasha Haco, the chief executive officer of Unitary, which scans videos on social media for rule-breaking content. It would cost her company 100 times more than it charges clients to subscribe to OpenAI’s video-scanning AI tools. So Unitary makes its own models, which is a high-wire balancing act in itself. Her startup needs to rent access to those rare AI chips via cloud vendors like Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc.’s Amazon Web Services. Those chips have doubled in price since 2020, Haco says, and they’re difficult to reserve. “We’ve had times when we can’t get access to what we need and so we have to pay 10 times the price,” she told me.