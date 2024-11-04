India Needs Its Own ‘AISwarajya’

In the year 1645, the young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took an oath of Swarajya, vowing to build a kingdom free from external control. This notion of sovereignty, the right to self-rule, holds profound relevance today as India stands on the cusp of a global technological disruption that will eventually shape its future. In a world where artificial intelligence is becoming a critical determinant of national power and influence over the rest of the world, India’s quest for technological sovereignty should become a national policy, evident in its pathway to its 'Viksit Bharat'.

Make no mistake. AI is not just another tool or technology to commercialise; at minimum, it represents the very infrastructure upon which future economies, governance, and defence systems will be built. At worst, it could be the newest weapon that works has self-created and looking at it with awe and positivity, not comprehending fully well its destructive powers. The race for AI dominance will be no less than an arms race, as seen by national actions worldwide. The United States, China, and other technological giants are heavily investing in AI capabilities, each aiming for supremacy in this frontier technology. While global cooperation is essential, the reality remains that in this race, technology can be wielded as a tool for influence and control, potentially leading to new forms of colonialism, digital in nature but equally pervasive and insidious.

India’s history is a poignant reminder of what is at stake. The subjugation under colonial rule was not just about political control; it was about economic dominance, exploitation, and the loss of autonomy. Prior to that, the current geographic identity of India, has seen multiple invasions and acts of terror and power to plunder its riches. In today’s AI-driven world, reliance on foreign technologies could once again leave India vulnerable, not to traditional colonisers, but to nations and corporations controlling the most advanced AI tools. The risks range from compromising national security to undermining India’s economic and technological self-reliance. In digital imperialism, the global AI race is increasingly framed as a battleground for supremacy, where countries will seek to control not just their own destinies but those of others by monopolising technology.