India Needs Its Own ‘AISwarajya’
As the world moves deeper into the AI age, India must heed the lessons of history and take bold steps to ensure that it remains the master of its own technological destiny.
In the year 1645, the young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took an oath of Swarajya, vowing to build a kingdom free from external control. This notion of sovereignty, the right to self-rule, holds profound relevance today as India stands on the cusp of a global technological disruption that will eventually shape its future. In a world where artificial intelligence is becoming a critical determinant of national power and influence over the rest of the world, India’s quest for technological sovereignty should become a national policy, evident in its pathway to its 'Viksit Bharat'.
Make no mistake. AI is not just another tool or technology to commercialise; at minimum, it represents the very infrastructure upon which future economies, governance, and defence systems will be built. At worst, it could be the newest weapon that works has self-created and looking at it with awe and positivity, not comprehending fully well its destructive powers. The race for AI dominance will be no less than an arms race, as seen by national actions worldwide. The United States, China, and other technological giants are heavily investing in AI capabilities, each aiming for supremacy in this frontier technology. While global cooperation is essential, the reality remains that in this race, technology can be wielded as a tool for influence and control, potentially leading to new forms of colonialism, digital in nature but equally pervasive and insidious.
India’s history is a poignant reminder of what is at stake. The subjugation under colonial rule was not just about political control; it was about economic dominance, exploitation, and the loss of autonomy. Prior to that, the current geographic identity of India, has seen multiple invasions and acts of terror and power to plunder its riches. In today’s AI-driven world, reliance on foreign technologies could once again leave India vulnerable, not to traditional colonisers, but to nations and corporations controlling the most advanced AI tools. The risks range from compromising national security to undermining India’s economic and technological self-reliance. In digital imperialism, the global AI race is increasingly framed as a battleground for supremacy, where countries will seek to control not just their own destinies but those of others by monopolising technology.
For India, the stakes are high. It has one sixth of humanity living in its boundaries, and aspiring to grow to rise above its middle class maze. It has one tenth of global youth in its midst, all looking for meaningful economic growth and social development. In the digital era, to avoid falling into the trap of digital dependency, India must accelerate its efforts towards building indigenous AI capabilities. This is not just a matter of technical proficiency or citizenry skill sets; it is about ensuring that India’s technological development is aligned with its socio-political values and national interests. A robust AI strategy that prioritises sovereignty, security, and citizen welfare should be at the heart of the Viksit Bharat vision. The ambition for a “developed India” cannot be realised without safeguarding its technological future, and steering its resilience.
The global AI race, as various experts suggest, is also fraught with ethical challenges. From concerns over weaponising AI to the risks of exacerbating inequalities, India’s vision for AI should not merely be defensive. It must also advocate for responsible innovation, ensuring that AI serves the broader goals of human welfare rather than becoming a tool for domination. India’s regulatory framework for AI, though still in its formative stages, should evolve quickly to set the standards for transparency, accountability, and ethical use.
Technology is advancing at a pace that outstrips traditional policy-making frameworks. Unlike past industrial revolutions, where governments had time to observe, react, and then regulate, today’s disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, and quantum computing evolve too rapidly for a reactive approach.
Policymakers face the unprecedented challenge of crafting regulations for technologies whose full implications are not yet understood. This necessitates agility in regulatory frameworks, where policies must be adaptable, evolving alongside technology itself.
Sandboxes, which allow for controlled experimentation of new innovations, provide a critical solution, offering both innovators and regulators the space to assess risks and benefits in real time. Without historical precedents to guide them, policymakers are learning to embrace uncertainty, creating flexible rules that allow for both innovation and oversight as new technologies unfold.
To foster a sustainable global ecosystem in AI, we must engage in open dialogue about the ethical use of technology and its implications for social equity.
How can nations ensure that AI serves as a tool for collective advancement rather than division? What mechanisms can be put in place to monitor and evaluate AI developments, ensuring they are aligned with democratic values and human rights? Furthermore, as we navigate this uncharted territory, how do we balance the imperatives of innovation with the essential need for regulatory oversight?
Addressing these questions is crucial not only for the responsible deployment of AI but also for the broader goal of maintaining trust and cooperation among nations, in an era defined by technological interdependence. Nations may publicly champion collaboration in artificial intelligence, yet the question remains: will they truly relinquish their ambitions for supremacy, or will competition silently overshadow cooperation?
India’s journey towards technological sovereignty requires a unified vision, bringing together the government, industry, and civil society to create a roadmap that aligns with national security and global competitiveness. As the world moves deeper into the AI age, India must heed the lessons of history and take bold steps to ensure that it remains the master of its own technological destiny.
In this new era, the spirit of Swarajya is not just about self-governance in the traditional sense, but about securing India’s place in the rapidly evolving digital world, ensuring that the kingdom of the future—built on AI and technology—is truly “yours, mine and everybody’s”, as Maharaj had said. For its own ‘Aishwaryam’, India needs its AISwarajya.
Srinath Sridharan is a policy researcher and corporate adviser.
The views expressed here are those of the authors, and do not necessarily represent the views of NDTV Profit or its editorial team.