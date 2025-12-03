Child's Play, Regulatory Minefield: New Governance Challenges For AI Toys In India

The introduction of India's AI Governance Guidelines (Guidelines) has immediate and profound implications for the toys sector, particularly for manufacturers of smart, connected, and generative AI-enabled toys.

For businesses, the policy transforms AI integration from an innovative feature into a high-stakes ethical and regulatory compliance challenge, centered entirely on safeguarding the unique vulnerabilities of children.

The core issue is that AI-enabled toys blur the lines between learning tool, companion, and surveillance device, requiring adherence to the strongest principles of the Indian governance framework: People First, Safety, Resilience & Sustainability, and Accountability.