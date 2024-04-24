Arsenal? Liverpool? Chelsea? Help Me Pick My Football Team

I made a tentative attempt at figuring out by attending my first match on April 15. It was Chelsea versus Everton at Stamford Bridge — and it turned out to be what in baseball Americans would call a laugher, when one team keeps on scoring while the other can’t seem to get a point. The final score was 6-0 Chelsea. That included a stunning performance by the team’s rising star, 21-year-old Cole Palmer, who put four in the back of the net — a perfect hattrick, that is, three from the field (one with his left foot, one with his right, and one headed into the goal) plus a penalty shot. It was also an emotional night for fans because a player who’d made the team after being trained by Chelsea’s academy scored his first goal (the final one for Chelsea for the night). The rowdy but loving cheer: “Alfie Gilchrist! You’re one of us! You’re one of us!”