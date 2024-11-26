Are FPIs Back? Data Suggests Otherwise

After 38 days of continuous selling, foreign portfolio investors net bought close to Rs 10,000 crore in the secondary market. That's a call for cheer.But data suggests otherwise. Monday's trade saw FPI gross purchases of over Rs 85,000 crore. A single-day purchase of this quantum not seen in many months should have sent the benchmark over the roof, but the indices were up just 1.3% at the end of trade.While this is on the positive si...