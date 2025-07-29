Angel Investors In India Will Become Rarer Than Tigers

Angel investing in India has just crossed a modest milestone of $1 billion in commitments, and already the nascent asset class is facing extinction. Blame it on an overdose of regulatory attention.

Until recently, affluent individuals who placed small bets on long shots were targeted with a bizarre “angel tax,” which viewed startups’ fundraising as taxable income. Now that the government has finally scrapped the draconian levy, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has sown fresh seeds of disquiet for people who want to try early-stage allocations via collective investment plans: It wants them to get accredited.

Commitments into angel funds have swelled by 44% over the past year, and investments have surged by a third. These are reasonable growth rates, but the SEBI seems to believe that it can give a further boost to the “ease of doing business.”

Although that’s a welcome sentiment, some caution is warranted. As a risk-taking culture spreads beyond established business families, new sources of finance must emerge. If angel funds exit the scene because their investors don’t want to seek accreditation, many promising entrepreneurs may have to drop out before their first meeting with venture capital or private equity.

The regulator means well. It wants to unshackle angel investors from India’s Companies Act, which limits participation in private placement of securities to 200 subscribers. Any more will require public offerings. But this rule is unfair to regulated funds, where professional managers are required to have skin in the game. Plus, the risks are explained in a memorandum, and explicit investor consent is needed for each bet. There’s clearly a need to distinguish between private placements and angel investing. But how does the regulator sidestep a law made by parliament?

It has come up with a plan. From next year, individuals who invest in angel funds will be treated as Qualified Institutional Buyers. Since the law exempts QIBs from the 200-person rule, managers will no longer have to limit participation. This “would allow angel funds to show opportunities to a wider pool of eligible investors, while staying in conformity with the Companies Act,” the SEBI said last month.

There’s a catch, however. Since individuals aren’t really institutions, the SEBI wants them to become accredited investors like in the US to qualify for the exemption. They will have a year to adjust to the new regime. Trouble is that while 13% of Americans meet the thresholds for buying private securities, so far only 650 Indians have successfully applied for accreditation, according to ET Wealth. That makes them rarer than the Bengal tiger, an endangered species.