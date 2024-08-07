An Emergency Fed Rate Cut Would Be A Mistake

The Fed's next meeting is on Sept. 18, and a 50 basis-point reduction is nearly fully priced in by the futures market. Although Chair Jerome Powell played down the prospect of an outsized initial rate cut at the July 31 press conference, that view may no longer hold. The Fed is aware it has been keeping official rates restrictive for possibly too long. But it doesn't need to overreact, especially in an election year. Easing cycles often start with a half-point cut, and this time such a move may be justified — but at the right time and place, at a scheduled meeting rather than as an emergency response to an overdue correction in the stock market.