An $18 Big Mac Meal Is Bad For America

For the millions of Americans whose idea of dining out is a meal at one of those restaurants, it is their “third place.” That term was coined by sociologist Ray Oldenburg to describe the social environment where people are most likely to spend time, after home and work. This may come as a surprise to those who live in big cities, where there are other third places — parks, coffee shops, et al. — and where a McDonald’s is merely a collection point for a takeaway meal. But in smaller towns, and especially in poor and middle-income neighborhoods, a McDonald’s can also serve as a community center, where people build and foster physical social networks. It can be a public square where people break free from their social media bubbles and encounter a wider range of ideas.