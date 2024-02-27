'All India Rank' Is A Welcome Interlude To New India

Varun Grover empathises with everyone, even Indian parents. One writer aptly described Gover’s directorial debut All India Rank as a coming-of-age tale of parents. Like the director himself, the parents depicted in the film are gentle souls whose preferred mode of operation is non-violent. They feel awkward even to say the word ‘sex’ out aloud.

In an ocean of films and TV series where Indian parents are shown casually assaulting their adult children, the duo in All India Rank are refreshingly pacifist. Unlike the violent patriarchs of Kohraa or the ever berating mother of Dahaad—the serial killer in Dahaad too finds his job is made easy because of the intense pressure parents put on daughters to marry—Grover sketches a weary couple who put their lives on pause, as their son struggles to live out his father’s Indian Institute of Technology dream.

“I wanted to examine why parents feel obligated to send their kids into this machinery,” Grover, himself a civil engineer from IIT (BHU), told The Indian Express before the launch of the film. “I wanted to do something about that time of my life and connect it with a dysfunctional family dealing with their own issues. What I also figured was that it is not just the kid who writes an exam, it is the entire family writing that exam.”