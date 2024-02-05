Air India Focusses On Building A Premium Carrier With The A350 Aircrafts

It is no secret that Indian airlines think their premium customers are lost to hub airlines in the Middle East and Europe. To compete with said carriers, the Indian carriers need a product as premium as theirs before they can go to discerning customers to ask them to switch. And Air India got an opportunity in adversity to get there.

Right off the bat, AI recognised that it did not have enough equipment to fly as much long-haul as it would like. So it went around leasing wide-body aircraft. Due to the pandemic, airlines like Delta and Etihad have decided to scrap some of their aircraft. Air India picked up these aircraft on lease and will keep them at least till their own ordered widebodies enter the fleet. Incidentally, this was the first taste Air India’s customers got of a premium Air India.

Another opportunity in adversity for Air India was the invasion of Ukraine, which caused sanctions on Russia. Aeroflot, the Russian carrier, had all these new widebodies on order that it could no longer take delivery of, and some of these were directed towards Air India.

Buying aircraft already configured to another carrier’s specifications meant that Air India got a class-leading product (perhaps) cheaper and quicker than when it would have gone about selecting its own equipment. But this was a blessing in disguise for an airline that needs to show a turnaround on steroids. It ordered the aircraft in 2023 and received the first one the same year.

Air India has ordered 40 Airbus A350 aircraft, of which six are delivered to Air India per the Aeroflot specifications. The remaining 34 will be built fresh in the factory to Air India’s specifications but will arrive in 2025 or later. The first has joined the fleet, and the other five will be inducted by May 2024.