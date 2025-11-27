AI Is Selling The Dream. But It’s The Forgotten Foundations That Run The World

Artificial intelligence has become the corporate language of certainty. Every major enterprise now claims to be reshaping itself around it. Strategies are refreshed, job titles updated, and earnings calls echo with the promise of transformation. Yet we at Greyhound Research believe the conversation has drifted from substance to spectacle. Enterprises are racing toward intelligence before they have stabilised the systems that can actually support it. The story looks bold, but the base remains fragile.

The reality is more prosaic. Most organisations are not falling short because the algorithms don’t deliver; they’re faltering because their own systems can’t keep pace. Ageing infrastructure, inconsistent data, and weak governance are still everyday obstacles. Beneath the confident talk of acceleration lies an architecture that is struggling to stand on its own feet.

In our global advisory work, we’ve seen it play out across sectors. A retailer’s AI pilot promises sharper customer insight but stumbles over duplicated records. A bank’s predictive model can’t run in real time because its core still runs on a decade-old platform. A manufacturer tests automated maintenance but depends on manual uploads to feed its dashboards. None of these are failures of technology. They’re reminders of organisational unreadiness.

An MIT study found that ninety-five percent of AI projects fail to create measurable business value. That figure should be sobering. It tells us AI doesn’t fix a company; it magnifies what already exists. In a well-built environment it accelerates progress. In a weak one it spreads the cracks faster.