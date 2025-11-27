AI Is Selling The Dream. But It’s The Forgotten Foundations That Run The World
A retailer’s AI pilot promises sharper customer insight but stumbles over duplicated records.
Artificial intelligence has become the corporate language of certainty. Every major enterprise now claims to be reshaping itself around it. Strategies are refreshed, job titles updated, and earnings calls echo with the promise of transformation. Yet we at Greyhound Research believe the conversation has drifted from substance to spectacle. Enterprises are racing toward intelligence before they have stabilised the systems that can actually support it. The story looks bold, but the base remains fragile.
The reality is more prosaic. Most organisations are not falling short because the algorithms don’t deliver; they’re faltering because their own systems can’t keep pace. Ageing infrastructure, inconsistent data, and weak governance are still everyday obstacles. Beneath the confident talk of acceleration lies an architecture that is struggling to stand on its own feet.
In our global advisory work, we’ve seen it play out across sectors. A retailer’s AI pilot promises sharper customer insight but stumbles over duplicated records. A bank’s predictive model can’t run in real time because its core still runs on a decade-old platform. A manufacturer tests automated maintenance but depends on manual uploads to feed its dashboards. None of these are failures of technology. They’re reminders of organisational unreadiness.
An MIT study found that ninety-five percent of AI projects fail to create measurable business value. That figure should be sobering. It tells us AI doesn’t fix a company; it magnifies what already exists. In a well-built environment it accelerates progress. In a weak one it spreads the cracks faster.
The imbalance starts at the top. Boards and investors continue to celebrate speed over structure. They crave announcements and proofs of concept, not the slow, invisible labour of cleaning data, tightening integration, or rewriting policy. In one global enterprise we studied, more than fifty SaaS tools co-existed, each with its own logic and access model. The firm piled AI on top of that stack, expecting coherence to appear by magic.
The cost of that impatience is visible. When a model trained on poor data misfires, it doesn’t do so quietly. It does it in full public view. The polish of automation conceals the weakness of the plumbing. Reliable data and sturdy systems don’t trend on social media, but they are what turn AI from a showpiece into a working capability.
Governance is where the neglect shows most. Many organisations still treat it as compliance paperwork. Policies exist but are rarely enforced. Few teams know what their AI tools are learning or where that data ends up. Even fewer have an exit plan for when an external service changes its rules. Into that vacuum slips what we call shadow AI—unapproved tools that creep into daily use and leak more than they protect.
We encountered this in our advisory work with a global firm whose employees used a free AI helper to draft client material. Weeks later, almost identical wording surfaced in a public demo by that same platform. No malice was involved; the data had simply become part of the model’s memory. With no audit trail, the organisation realised its exposure only after it was visible to everyone else.
This is the quiet risk that hides beneath the hype. The danger isn’t simply data loss; it’s erosion of identity. As teams rely on generated text instead of their own judgment, corporate tone flattens and institutional knowledge fades. What once differentiated a company begins to sound generic.
Meanwhile, the world’s digital backbone still depends on technologies built long before AI became fashionable. The systems that keep banking, logistics, and government running may be old, but they are dependable. They rarely make headlines, yet they do the heavy lifting that keeps everything else afloat. In a marketplace obsessed with novelty, these quiet workhorses are still what hold the economy together.
AI doesn’t replace those foundations; it relies on them. The enterprises that treat AI as a layer on top of disorder will keep learning this the hard way. The ones that succeed are doing the opposite: rebuilding their infrastructure, cleaning their data, and embedding governance before they scale. They understand that structure is not a brake on innovation—it’s what keeps innovation from crashing.
At Greyhound Research, we’ve watched this cycle repeat from one technology wave to the next. The organisations that thrive are not the ones that rush in first; they are the ones that pause, prepare, and proceed with intent. They invest in what looks invisible - architecture, clarity, and control - because they know AI cannot rescue a disorganised enterprise. It can only reveal it.
When the noise subsides, the question will not be who adopted AI earliest. It will be who built the most resilient foundations underneath it. AI doesn’t create strength. It exposes it.
AI may be selling the dream, but it’s the forgotten foundations that still run the world.
Sanchit Vir Gogia is Chief Analyst, Founder and CEO of Greyhound Research.
