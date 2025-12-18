AI Infra In Space? Your Next Data Centre Might Be In Orbit

You have no land acquisition battles, no water scarcity debates, and no neighbourhoods protesting against another hyperscale facility coming up next door. In theory, orbital data centres promise an escape from many of the constraints now choking infrastructure expansion on Earth.

At Greyhound Research, we are seeing growing investor and enterprise curiosity around this idea, driven less by novelty and more by the hard limits now facing terrestrial infrastructure globally.

This is not happening in isolation. It is emerging at a moment when AI workloads are exploding, when power grids in key markets are under strain, and when even the largest technology companies are being forced to rethink where the next megawatt will come from.

Against that backdrop, space has re-entered the infrastructure conversation not as fantasy, but as a strategic possibility. Let’s be clear. This is not just a wild idea circulating in whitepapers. Real companies are already at work. Names you recognise, like Google, and names you may not yet, like Aetherflux and Starcloud, are exploring orbital data centres in earnest.