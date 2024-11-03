A Trump Win Could Actually Be Terrible For Israel

Both Donald Trump and the pro-Palestinian Democratic left would like to make support for Israel into a partisan issue. If either is successful, the consequences for Israel could be far-reaching.

Supporting the Jewish state is one of the few issues in American political life that isn’t already neatly divided along red-blue lines. The cornerstone of Israel’s relationship with the US has traditionally been that both Republicans and Democrats support the Jewish state for reasons that combine the geopolitical value of a close, powerful ally in the Middle East with domestic politics, in the form of Jewish and evangelical support for pro-Israel policies.

But a narrow Harris defeat would generate a fight among Democrats over whether the party should shift away from its traditional pro-Israel stance. (A Trump defeat would likely not prompt the same sort of policy soul-searching among Republicans, since it is unlikely that many anti-Trump voters are primarily motivated by Israel policy.) Some, particularly those on the Democratic left, will argue that Harris paid the price for the Biden administration’s support of Israel in the aftermath of Oct. 7.

And if Michigan is pivotal to a Harris defeat, this argument may be particularly salient. Some 100,000 Democratic primary voters marked “uncommitted” in the state’s primary in February 2024, roughly 13% of those who voted in the primary, signaling their protest against Biden’s Israel policy and the war in Gaza. If there is reason to think Arab-American voters in Michigan chose not to vote for Harris, either by staying home or even pulling the lever for Trump, that will launch a debate about whether a Democrat can win the presidency without Michigan, and whether a strongly pro-Israel Democrat can win Michigan.