A Look At Recent Corporate Governance Trends

With environmentally conscious consumers and an emphasis on accountability in investment, companies are reaching out to ESG rating providers, like CRISIL, to attract investment in “green” schemes involved in sustainable development projects. Investors, however, need to be cautious of 'greenwashing', with companies being hauled up for false and misleading claims about the environmental impact of their products and activities.

In 2023, the Reserve Bank of India introduced a green financing framework for acceptance of green deposits and SEBI has amended the green debt securities regulatory framework to include blue and yellow bonds for water, marine and solar energy, respectively, while enhancing disclosure requirements. The central consumer protection authority, too, has outlined draft guidelines for curbing ‘greenwashing’. Since a company's ESG impact is driving their business agenda, the trend to curb ‘greenwashing’ will facilitate ease of investment in India without compromising investor protection.