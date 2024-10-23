A Lender Ban Isn't The Answer To India’s Credit Excesses

The other two banned firms are microfinance institutions that seek borrowers at the bottom of the pyramid. One of them postponed an initial public offering last month. That was probably just as well. The stock of its owner, Manappuram Finance Ltd., fell 21% over three trading days in response to the RBI’s regulatory order.

The subprime lending boom that the Indian regulator is trying to tame predates Covid-19. An early sign of excesses came in 2019 when less creditworthy customers began to dominate new credit-card signups. The spike in post-pandemic inflation and an uneven recovery that bypassed working-class families has aggravated the challenge. As has the spread of digital lending: Navi considers reaching customers with “disbursals in under 10 minutes” as one of its strengths. DMI is available to 25 million customers across 95% of all postal codes in a continent-sized geography.

The RBI, which raised capital requirements against some consumer credit last November, was aware of the stress accumulating on household balance sheets. It must also know the credit industry’s worst-kept secret: The fixed obligation to income ratio, or FOIR, a metric for assessing how much of a borrower’s income is already earmarked for meeting other debt repayments, rent and insurance premiums, is subjective and useless.

Income — the “I” in FOIR — is tough to measure in a country with a large informal economy. In 2022, only about 26% of people in regular employment had long-term work contracts. The income data is hard to validate for salaried employees, and almost impossible to pin down for the self-employed. One way to make the economics of loans work may be to overlook the inconsistencies when borrowers overreport — and charge them exorbitant interest to compensate for the risk of not getting repaid.

Navi’s personal loans came with interest rates ranging between 9.9% and 45%. After discussions with the RBI, the digital lender cut the top rate to 35% in May. Yet it was slapped with a ban. Although the industry wants specific guidance, it would be problematic if the RBI spells out hard caps on interest. That would just push the more desperate borrowers toward unregulated moneylenders. With consumer credit already starting to slow, asking lenders to bring in additional equity would be a more sensible approach. Let there be a thicker cushion of private capital to absorb losses from delinquencies. Credit costs have already started rising.