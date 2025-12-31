Why Most New Year Resolutions Fail — And How To Make Yours Stick

Come the first week of January, I dread entering the gym. It will be overcrowded — packed with people who have made New Year resolutions to get fitter. The ironic part? By the end of January, most of these enthusiastic new entrants will have dropped off, quietly returning to their old habits.

Research backs this up. A study by Columbia University found that nearly 75% of New Year resolutions are abandoned by the end of January, and only about 10% survive till the end of the year.

One of the key reasons for this poor adherence is that we focus almost entirely on the goal, while relying on willpower to get us there — instead of building sustainable habits.