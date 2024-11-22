Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Gain Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore In Market Cap, Led By RIL, TCS
Reliance Industries gain Rs 55,479 crore in market cap to Rs 17.10 lakh crore and Tata Consultancy Services gain Rs 53,945 crore in market cap to Rs 15.27 lakh crore.
The country's top 10 most-valued firms gain a cumulative market valuation of over approximately Rs 2.58 lakh crore on Friday, with Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainers.
Reliance Industries stock bounced back strongly, recovering nearly 4% from its lowest point earlier in the week. It also saw its biggest single-day percentage gain since June 26, 2024.
Tata Consultancy Services stock also bounced back strongly, recovering more than 6% from its lowest point earlier in the week. On the other hand, the Nifty IT index has risen for the third straight week, climbing 5.6% from its lowest point this week.
All top 10 most-valued firms gained market capitalisation in today’s session.
HDFC Bank gained the least among the top 10 most-valued firms, gaining Rs 686 crore in market capitalization to 13.28 lakh crore.
The market cap of State Bank of India Ltd. gained Rs 30,165 crore to Rs 7.26 lakh crore. Bharti Airtel Ltd. gained Rs 24,622 crore in market cap to Rs 8.92 lakh crore.
Infosys Ltd. and ITC Ltd. gained Rs 22,899 crore and Rs 21,075 crore, respectively.
RIL remained the most-valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, HUL, ITC, and HCLTech.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex recorded the best session in over five months on Friday after ending with over a 2% gain. The surge helped the Nifty 50 post its best week in nearly two months.
The Nifty 50 ended 557.35 points, or 2.39%, higher at 23,907.25, and the Sensex closed 1,961.32 points, or 2.54%, higher at 79,117.11.
The benchmark indices witnessed a sharp rise post 1:30 p.m. The Nifty 50 rose as much as 2.6% to 23,956.10, and the Sensex jumped 2.67% to 79,218.19. It's the highest intraday jump since June 5.