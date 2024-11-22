Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Gain Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore In Market Cap, Led By RIL, TCS

The country's top 10 most-valued firms gain a cumulative market valuation of over approximately Rs 2.58 lakh crore on Friday, with Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainers.

Reliance Industries gained Rs 55,479 crore in market cap to Rs 17.10 lakh crore, and Tata Consultancy Services gained Rs 53,945 crore in market cap to Rs 15.27 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries stock bounced back strongly, recovering nearly 4% from its lowest point earlier in the week. It also saw its biggest single-day percentage gain since June 26, 2024.

Tata Consultancy Services stock also bounced back strongly, recovering more than 6% from its lowest point earlier in the week. On the other hand, the Nifty IT index has risen for the third straight week, climbing 5.6% from its lowest point this week.