JK Cement To Maintain High Margin Over 2-3 Years: Go India Stocks' Rakesh Arora

JK Cement Ltd. will continue to enjoy high Ebitda margins over the next 2-3 years, according to Rakesh Arora, founder of Go India Stocks.

The company has displayed strong growth trajectory as it inches closer to doubling its capacity to 30 million tonnes by FY26, compared to the 2022 figures.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Arora said JK Cement's target to reach 50 million tonnes in FY30 is achievable, but volumes won’t grow at the same pace.

“I think volume growth would be closer to 7–8% for them. Until they make some acquisitions to reach that 50-million tonne mark, they will not be able to grow at double digits. They might be able to put in the capacity, but you need three or four big plants to come in. That again, I doubt, because they aren't really prepared for that as yet,” he said.

Arora also listed three key reasons why JK Cement is preferable among its peers. Beyond its capacity expansion, the company is present in strategic regions with high cement prices and limited limestone availability. Moreover, it is also focused on broadening its product portfolio and growth avenues.