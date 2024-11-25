Buy, Sell Or Hold: Zomato, ICICI Bank, GAIL, Hyundai Motor, RIL—Ask Profit

Should you buy Zomato Ltd. at the current price? Is ICICI Bank Ltd. a good choice from a long-term perspective? Should you keep holding Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and Larsen and Toubro Ltd.? Will adding more shares of ITC Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. be the right option?

Saurabh Jain, equity head, research at SMC Global Securities Ltd. and Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities Ltd., answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.