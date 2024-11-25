Buy, Sell Or Hold: Zomato, ICICI Bank, GAIL, Hyundai Motor, RIL—Ask Profit
Saurabh Jain of SMC Global Securities and Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities offered insights on Zomato, ICICI Bank, L&T, and RIL, as they recommended stocks to buy, sell and hold.
Should you buy Zomato Ltd. at the current price? Is ICICI Bank Ltd. a good choice from a long-term perspective? Should you keep holding Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and Larsen and Toubro Ltd.? Will adding more shares of ITC Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. be the right option?
Saurabh Jain, equity head, research at SMC Global Securities Ltd. and Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities Ltd., answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Zomato (CMP: Rs 280.15)
Jain: Hold.
Being included in the Sensex, means a lot of money will come into the stock—as many passive and active funds will start investing in it.
In last few quarters, we have seen a lot of turn around.
From three years perspective, the stock looks good. You can hold it.
From fresh investment perspective, I will certainly say no.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (CMP: Rs 32.45)
Rajani: Utilise rally to exit the long position.
The trend of the stock is clearly on the downside.
Overall, I would say that it is not a time to average, rather one should look for pullback, as the stock has already shown a 50% correction.
There could be a pullback, and that pullback should be utilised to exit the long position.
L&T (CMP: Rs 3,744)
Jain: Hold.
The order book in the second half, and the coming year looks solid.
The stock should be in the portfolio, and one must stay put for a long term.
Hyundai Motor (CMP: Rs 1,843)
Jain: Hold.
The industry per se is struggling with sales.
I do not expect any changes in terms of improvement going till the end of this fiscal year.
Till then, it should be avoided.
Indian Hotels Co. (CMP: Rs 797.45)
Rajani: Hold.
The stock is trading at its all time high.
There is no technical evidence to suggest that one should exit.
One should continue to ride the rally.
GAIL (CMP: Rs 200.83)
Rajani: Hold.
The state-run company's stock took bullish turn after the BJP's victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections.
Next resistance or target for three months should be Rs 216.
ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 1,309)
Jain: Buy
The growth is higher than the industry average.
The company has posted decent numbers in the September quarter, and the balance sheet is quite pristine.
BASF (CMP: Rs 5,780.5)
Rajani: Hold
The stock has presently reached its long term support.
I am expecting some sort of recovery at this level.
You should wait for the stock to trade at a higher level, after which you can think of another investment.
ITC (CMP: Rs 479.10)
Jain: Hold.
It is better to diversify.
You can certainly buy more shares of ITC, but I would suggest to buy shares from the banking sector.
RIL (CMP: Rs 1,300)
Rajani: Start accumulating the stock.
We have a bullish view on RIL.
For such large-cap stock, one should buy and shart accumulating.
Watch All The Discussed Stocks On Ask Profit Here
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.