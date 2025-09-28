Business NewsNationalZubeen Garg's Family Files Complaint With Assam CID, Seeks Probe Into His Death
Zubeen Garg's Family Files Complaint With Assam CID, Seeks Probe Into His Death

A SIT team visited Garg’s residence at the Kahilipara area of Guwahati on Sunday.

28 Sep 2025, 03:25 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zubeen Garg was a cultural icon in Assam. (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
Zubeen Garg was a cultural icon in Assam. (Photo: PTI)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The family of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg filed a complaint with the state CID over his death by drowning in Singapore, seeking a thorough probe into the incident.

Garg's uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur, a signatory in the complaint, told PTI that they had sent it to the CID through email on Saturday.

"We want a thorough probe into the circumstances of his death," he said.

Garg's wife, Garima, and his sister Palme Borthakur, are the other signatories.

A senior police officer said, "We have received a complaint from Garg's family and are examining it."

He said the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of CID is already probing the incidents surrounding the death of the singer-composer on September 19 in Singapore, and the complaint filed by the family will be taken up with it.

A SIT team visited Garg’s residence at the Kahilipara area of Guwahati on Sunday, he said.

"We needed to ask certain things, and our officers met the family. Their statements are being recorded," he added.

