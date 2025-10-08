Zubeen Garg's Cousin Arrested In Connection With His Death

Zubeen Garg's cousin, who is also the Assam Police DSP, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the singer's death in Singapore last month, a senior officer said.

Sandipan Garg's arrest is the fifth in the case. Earlier, Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, singer Amritprava Mahanta and North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta have been arrested in connection with the singer's death.

"We have arrested Sandipan Garg. Now, we are doing the necessary legal formalities," CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI.

The apprehended police officer was interrogated several times in the last few days over the singer's death in Singapore last month.

Sandipan Garg, a deputy SP and a cousin of the singer, was present with him during the alleged drowning incident in the island country.

"Our team has taken him to a court here. We will seek police remand," another senior officer said.

The four others, who were arrested earlier in connection with the case, are now in police custody.