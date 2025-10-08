Zubeen Garg's Cousin Arrested In Connection With His Death
Garg died by drowning while swimming in the sea on September 19 in Singapore, where he had gone to perform in the festival.
Zubeen Garg's cousin, who is also the Assam Police DSP, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the singer's death in Singapore last month, a senior officer said.
Sandipan Garg's arrest is the fifth in the case. Earlier, Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, singer Amritprava Mahanta and North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta have been arrested in connection with the singer's death.
"We have arrested Sandipan Garg. Now, we are doing the necessary legal formalities," CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI.
The apprehended police officer was interrogated several times in the last few days over the singer's death in Singapore last month.
Sandipan Garg, a deputy SP and a cousin of the singer, was present with him during the alleged drowning incident in the island country.
"Our team has taken him to a court here. We will seek police remand," another senior officer said.
The four others, who were arrested earlier in connection with the case, are now in police custody.
Zubeen's Wife, Sister Seek Questions
Previously, Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and his sister, Palme Borthakur, sought to know the circumstances that led to the singer's death in Singapore last month. They also demanded justice for the deceased singer.
Garg's sister, in her social media post, said, "You will again call me 'Momon' (her pet name)....when we meet on the other side... now we have only one goal... to ensure justice for you." She urged people to provide mental support and help them get justice for her brother.
At an event, the singer's wife later told mediapersons her anguish over the members of the Assam Association in Singapore, who were with him during his last moments, not coming forward to reveal what had happened. Garima said that the family just wants the answer to why the incident happened that day.
Garg died by drowning while swimming in the sea on September 19 in Singapore, where he had gone to perform in the festival. More than 60 FIRs were filed across the state against Mahanta, Sharma and several others, following which the chief minister had directed the DGP to transfer all the cases to the CID and register a consolidated case for a thorough investigation.
The CID constituted an SIT, led by Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, to probe into the singer's death.
(With PTI inputs)