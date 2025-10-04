Zubeen Garg Poisoned In Singapore, Alleges Arrested Bandmate; Wife Returns Postmortem Report

In a shocking claim regarding the death of Zubeen Garg, his band member Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged that the singer was poisoned by his manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Sharma was heard shouting 'Jabo de, jabo de' (let him go, let him go) when Garg was gasping for breath, almost drowning in the sea off Singapore, the accompanying drummer said in the 'Detailed Grounds of Arrest' or remand note of the singer's manager.

According to the highly sensitive document, accessed by PTI, Goswami also claimed that there was a "conspiracy" to portray Garg's death as an accident.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival, organised by Mahanta and his company.

Meanwhile, Garg's wife Garima returned the post-mortem examination report of her husband to police, saying it is not her "personal document" and investigators will be the best judge to decide whether it should be made public.

"During the critical moments when Garg was gasping for breath, almost drowning, Sharma was heard shouting 'Jabo de, jabo de' (let him go, let him go). The witness emphasised that the singer was an expert swimmer who had trained both him and the accused, and therefore could not have drowned," the remand note said.

"He (Goswami) alleged that Sharma and Mahanta had poisoned the victim and deliberately chosen a foreign venue to conceal their conspiracy. Sharma also instructed him not to share the yacht videos with anyone," stated the note, signed by SIT member and senior SP Rosie Kalita.

A nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently probing the death of Garg.

"The statement of witness Goswami, recorded U/S 175 BNSS, stated that prior to Garg's death, a conspiracy was formulated to portray his death as accidental. He stated that Sharma, who stayed with him in Room No. 3010 at Pan Pacific Hotel, Singapore, had displayed suspicious conduct," the note said.